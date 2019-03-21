Saaho is one of the most awaited movies of 2019 in India and there is massive amount of curiosity about the film. Baahubali actor Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to reach the viewers' expectations.

Prabhas turned into an overnight sensation with the mega-blockbuster Baahubali franchise, the success of which has raised the bar of expectations from his next movie Saaho. To live up to them, the superstar is now gearing up to reveal an interesting shade of his personality with the action-packed Saaho.

Ever since Baahubali released, Prabhas became a household name owing to his impeccable acting skills and solid screen presence. The actor who dedicated five years for the franchise, left the audience intrigued about his next project. Naturally, when Saaho was announced, fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Giving glimpses of the robust and suave character from Saaho, the makers of the much-anticipated film treated with two chapters of Shades of Saaho adding to the interest of the audience.

Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with merely his entry in the first promo and his one-word dialogue 'Boom' in the second one, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller.

In order to deliver his best, Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action extravaganza film made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. Produced by UV creations, the movie features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Arun Vijay and Mandira Bedi in its cast. It is set for worldwide release on August 15.