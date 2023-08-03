Prabhas has not managed to give box office ginormous numbers ever since Baahubali 2. From Saaho to Radhe Shyam, a lot of big budget films starring Prabhas failed at the box office. One of Prabhas' most awaited films, Adipurush 2 has also not managed to do any wonders in terms of the film's collection. The negativity and controversy around the film made it lose out on a huge chunk of footfalls.

Prabhas says NO to B'wood?

Amid his films not performing upto the mark back-to-back, the Adipurush actor seems to have taken a big decision. If reports are anything to go by, Prabhas has decided that he will not be working in more Bollywood films, apart from the ones he has already signed or has committed to shooting. A Track Tollywood report says that the ace actor has even put a halt on Sidhharth Anand's action project.

Prabhas bored of VFX heavy films

The report further states that Prabhas is now looking forward to listening scripts from different regional industries. In a recent interview, the Baahubali actor had revealed that he doesn't want to do any VFX heavy film in the near future. "I got bored of it. It's not real stuff, but then it is real," he said talking about the blue screen that works for VFX.

Prabhas' next projects

Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar and also in Kalki starring Deepika Padukone. In an interaction, Prabhas had revealed that the first question Deepika asked him when they met was whether he was shy. He answered that he was shy and introvert until he gets comfortable with a person. And once that happens, he cracks so many jokes that the other person gets irritated.