Post the release of Baahubali, Tollywood hero Prabhas emerged as a Pan-Indian superstar, and now, he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. Despite his fame and superstardom, Prabhas always maintain a low profile in his life, and he is widely considered a shy person. And now, Kriti Sanon, who shares screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush has opened up about the real nature of the Baahubali star.

Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his real nature

Several media reports have previously suggested that Prabhas is a reserved person who does not talk much. However, when asked about his real nature, Kriti Sanon made some intriguing remarks.

"Media reports imply that Prabhas is a shy person. Well, he is naturally shy when he meets new people. But once we spend some time with him, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming. He carries a great vibe and it is really fun to work with him," said Kriti, as per a report published on Mirchi9.

She also added that Prabhas is a person who loves humor, and made it clear that he used to tell jokes on the sets to cheer up actors and other crew members. The revelation by Kriti Sanon has surprised many who thought that Prabhas is a person who is very silent.

Adipurush: One of the most-anticipated films of the year

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, who has previously made films like Tanhaji and Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this movie. Kriti Sanon has already completed the shooting of this film.

Another film of Prabhas which is currently in its production stage is Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. According to unofficial reports, it has been learned that Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play a crucial role in this film.