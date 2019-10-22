The full movie of Saaho (Sahoo) starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers can now watch their HD prints online.

Saaho is a multilingual action thriller film, which was released in the cinema halls in five languages on August 30. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly shelled out Rs 42 crore on the digital rights of Saaho and this deal includes the rights of over the top (OTT) platforms for its four versions like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Many filmgoers were asking the Amazon bosses to release it online.

A fan named Akshay Yadav had tweeted on October 14, "@PrimeVideoIN When we can except saaho movie release in prime video." In reply to him, Amazon Help wrote, "The title 'Saaho' will be available for streaming on 19 October 2019 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam audio languages with English subs. ^CB."

Saaho completed its 50-day run on October 19 and the news about its release online thrilled Prabhas fans, one of who tweeted, "Another suprise on Oct 19, saaho streams on Amazon prime..get ready for bang bang on social media ..#SAAHO is a movie which is more worth rewatching it again and again to understand the game better and each time your mind blows. trust me it works. #Prabhas."

Another fan of Prabhas watched Saaho on Amazon Prime Video on the day it hit the internet. Later, he tweeted his review, "Just watched saaho in amazon prime. What an edge of the seat thriller .I still dont understand that why it is a box office failure..TFI doesn't deserve sujeeth and Black panther. Saaho is ahead of its time and date Ilanti tweets em kanipichatledhenti ."

Saaho follows an expansive criminal syndicate engulfed in a power struggle following the death of their leader all the while intelligence agencies use this to their advantage to take them down once and for all. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have played lead roles in Saaho, while Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Lal essayed other important roles in it.

Riding on huge hype and promotions, Saaho opened to a historical response and became the second-biggest opening Indian movie of all time after Baahubali 2. But the mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection at the box office on the following days. The film has fetched a decent profit share for the distributors of its Hindi version. But the distributors of other versions have suffered huge losses.