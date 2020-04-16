Actor Prabhas, who is currently taken a break from the shooting of O Dear due to corona scare, has created a new record with the climax of Rebel featuring fight crossing 100-million views on YouTube. Prabhas is an actor who always delivers power-packed performances. The actor can play a role from lover to a rebel and aces it perfectly! It is known that he has played a rebellious character in film Rebel, which was released in 2012 and made phenomenal collections at the worldwide box office.

One of the highlights of Rebel was its action scene in the end which received a roaring response and has a new milestone. It was completely different and had a lot of kicks, punches, anger, and blood. It was the best action sequences of Prabhas and his fans have loved watching him performing fights on big screens.

Months after the release of Rebel, its climax sequence was released on the YouTube channel of Sri Balaji Movies on April 20, 2013. This action video has received 100,708,634 views, 223,000 likes, and 7,907 comments so far. These the highest numbers for the climax scene of a Telugu film on YouTube. Probably it is the first such video to cross the milestone of 100 million views in the Telugu film industry.

Prabhas makes the full use of his perfectly built body and height giving some amazing action scenes one can only think of! The actor leaves no stone unturned and is also the first choice of every director to give promising performances on screen.

The Baahubali actor is all set to bring more action and romance sequences through his upcoming movie titled O Dear, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. One cannot wait to see what's in store as he is gearing up for his 20th film followed by a Nag Ashwin directorial venture.