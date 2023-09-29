The excitement surrounding Prabhas' upcoming action-packed film, "Salaar," is about to reach its zenith as the film's release date has been officially rescheduled. The highly anticipated movie, initially slated for a September 28 release, will now make its theatrical debut on December 22, 2023. The decision to postpone the release was attributed to technical issues, which the makers sought to address to ensure a flawless cinematic experience for audiences.

The shift in the release date has set the stage for an intriguing showdown at the box office. Initially, "Salaar" was set to go head-to-head with several notable films, including "The Vaccine War," "Chandramukhi 2," and "Fukrey 3." However, the new release date has brought about an unexpected but exciting clash with one of Bollywood's most highly anticipated films, "Dunki."

"Dunki" has generated considerable buzz within the Indian film industry and boasts a star-studded ensemble that promises to captivate audiences nationwide. The convergence of "Salaar" and "Dunki" on December 22 adds an intriguing dimension to the cinematic landscape, as it marks the meeting of two cinematic powerhouses from different industries.

Fans of Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan have mixed reactions to this clash. Here is what they wrote:

A Twitter user and a Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, "Dunki Can Still Do 500 Crore in Clash But Salaar Would Not Be Able To Cross More Than 150 Crore in Clash With Dunki. This is The Power of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan This December #Prabhas Buffalo #Salaar Will Get A Belt Treatment From #Dunki."

Another netizen wrote, "Peak SRK vs Strongest Comeback of Prabhas is just what INDIAN CINEMA is going to witness this Christmas."

A fan of Prabhas wrote, "It's #Dunki V/s #Salaar So, let me tell you, If BAKRA SRK consider himself as a Star then open challenge to him come on 22 December, you will got to know who is the real pan India star and y #Prabhas is called the king of Indian cinema. #SalaarCeaseFire."

Prabhas, renowned for his roles in epic blockbusters like "Baahubali," plays the titular role in "Salaar," and the film's theme and Prashanth Neel's directorial prowess have only heightened the anticipation. With Prashanth Neel's track record, including the immensely successful "KGF" series, "Salaar" carries immense expectations, and fans and the film industry alike are hopeful that it will deliver another milestone in Prabhas's career.

The clash between "Salaar" and "Dunki" on December 22 is poised to become a memorable moment in Indian cinema. It will not only bring together audiences from the South and the North but also provide a remarkable display of talent and creativity from both industries.

As the countdown to December 22 begins, film enthusiasts eagerly await the moment when the silver screen lights up with these two colossal productions. The clash of "Salaar" and "Dunki" promises to be a cinematic spectacle that will undoubtedly be a highlight of the year, as Prabhas and his team gear up to deliver another unforgettable experience, vying for the audience's attention alongside "Dunki," one of Bollywood's most promising offerings.