A promotional event for actor Siddharth's upcoming film 'Chikku' took an unexpected turn when it was disrupted by members of an alleged pro-Kannada group. The disruptive incident highlighted the ongoing Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, leading the protesters to claim that it was an inappropriate time for the film's promotion.

Before Siddharth could even address the media and discuss his film, the event was brought to an abrupt halt at the insistence of the protesters. Video footage of the incident quickly made its way onto social media, showcasing the members of the pro-Kannada group vehemently expressing their dissent.

Siddharth initially maintained his composure, remaining seated during the protest. However, as the disruption escalated, he eventually rose to his feet and, with folded hands, expressed his gratitude to those present before departing the event.

This unexpected turn of events not only disrupted the promotional plans for 'Chikku' but also underscored the depth of emotions surrounding the Cauvery water issue, which has long been a point of contention between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Siddharth's quiet departure served as a testament to the challenges that sometimes emerge when public figures find themselves entangled in issues that go beyond the realm of cinema.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Members of Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted a press conference being held by actor Siddharth for his film 'Chikku' and demanded that he leave the venue. The members said that it was not an appropriate time for him to do this PC…

The incident has sparked discussions and debates on social media, with some expressing their support for the protesters, while others argue that the disruption was an unfortunate hindrance to the promotion of the film. The incident also raises broader questions about the intersection of politics, public sentiment, and the entertainment industry, reminding us that actors and artists often find themselves navigating complex and sometimes unexpected situations when they engage with the public beyond their performances on screen.