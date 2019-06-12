The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will hold a special screening of its teaser, an hour before its release on the internet, at the Prasad Lab in Hyderabad on Thursday.

On June 10, the producers of Saaho had announced that its much-awaited teaser would be released on June 13. Along with this announcement, they also released a poster featuring actress Shraddha Kapoor. But some fans of Prabhas were upset with the poster as it did not feature the Baahubali actor.

The much-awaited teaser of Saaho would hit the internet at 11.23 am on Thursday. UV Creations tweeted, "Witness the teaser of biggest action entertainer of the year in 2 days. Unveiling #SaahoTeaser on 13th June." Later the makers added, "The action begins in a day. Unveiling #SaahoTeaser at 11:23 AM tomorrow."

But the producers have planned to screen the teaser of Saaho before releasing it officially on YouTube and other social media platforms. "We cordially invite you to the teaser projection of India's most prestigious action thriller Saaho at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad at 10.00 am tomorrow (June 13)," reads the invitation sent by the makes of the film.

Saaho is scheduled for grand worldwide release on August 15. The huge success of Prabhas' last outing Baahubali 2 has generated massive hype for this movie and its stunning promos have skyrocketed the curiosity and expectations from the movie. The movie is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and a few other languages and trade experts feel that the film will topple all the collections records.

Trade Analyst Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "#Saaho will WIPE OUT, DEMOLISH & DESTROY its competitors on 15th August 2019, No Comments for regional language collection, as far as Hindi version is concerned, I am Expecting 25-30cr Day 1, unless a blunder done by director or PR team...#Prabhas will Shatter records for sure."