Shraddha Kapoor seems to have not come out of Saaho hangover, yet. Even after close to eight months after its release, the actress is missing something from the shooting days.

Well, she has revealed that she is feeling like the gun, which she used to hold during the making of Saaho, was an extension of her body! "Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like it was an extension of my body. When not shooting or during breaks I got so attached that if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it," she is quoted as saying by the IANS.

Shraddha Kapoor claims that she is in awe of cops. "The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another important aspect which I had to be extremely careful about. Till date I am in awe of a police officer's mind, it is so sharp in terms of how they react to situations and even use the gun," she added.

Saaho was a multilingual movie made with the budget of Rs 350 crore. The film had Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and many other actors in the supporting roles. Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez had done a special number.

Talking about working in the Prabhas-starrer, Shraddha Kapoor, who did the role of a cop, said, "Playing the role of a cop is not an easy task, there are a lot of different personality traits associated with it. Therefore, to make my character Amritha look convincing, I went through a little bit of training on how to use a gun along with some action training. While training I did get a few injuries, but since it was the first time, I was playing a character like this I didn't give up and gave in my best. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role, it's surely going to be a memorable part of my life."

The movie had reportedly minted over Rs 430+ crore at the worldwide box office after grossing over Rs 125 crore on the opening day. The 2019 release will air on April 25.