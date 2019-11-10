The buzz in the media is that Baahubali actor Prabhas is reportedly focusing on keeping his fan base down south intact and is giving less prominence to north Indian fans. Hence, he has reportedly decided not to release his upcoming movie titled Jaan in Hindi.

After the release of the action thriller Saaho, Prabhas has been busy with his forthcoming movie Jaan, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is said to be an out-and-out romantic film and the actor will be paired with Pooja Hegde. The film will reportedly feature minimal action scenes.

After the failure of Saaho, Prabhas is said to be on a damage control mode and is extra-cautious about everything related to his upcoming movie Jaan. He feels that his fans had enough of action in Saaho. Hence, he wants his next movie to have less of it. "Prabhas feels his fans have had their fill of action in Saaho, at least for a while. Jaan will be a romantic film with a large number of songs to be composed by Amit Trivedi," The Asian Age quoted a source close to him as saying.

It is also said that Prabhas has decided not to have a Hindi version of Jaan, as he feels that the Bollywood version of Saaho did not live up to the expectations at the box office. "He will focus on his primary market for the next couple of film, the Hindi market can wait. Prabhas won't lose his core audience for a pie in the sky," added the source.

The Hindi version of Baahubali 1 and 2 became blockbusters at the box office and also amassed a massive amount of fans across north India. The Hindi version of Saaho was expected to make equal collections as the Baahubali films, but the movie failed badly. However, it has not incurred losses for its distributors in north India.

The Hindi version of Saaho reportedly fetched Rs 70 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for north India and the film has earned Rs 85.95 crore for its distributors. The movie has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments but has also got them 22.78 percent profit share. It has become a hit venture for them.

In fact, Saaho has become a big debacle in south India. Its theatrical rights for southern states were reportedly sold for a whopping amount of Rs 178 crore, but the movie has returned Rs 108 crore for its distributors. It is said to have incurred a huge loss of Rs 70 crore, which is equal to the price of its north India rights. Hence, it is not a wise decision for Prabhas to ignore his fans in north India.