The Hindi version of Prabhas' Saaho has garnered superb response in its worldwide Television premiere. Its viewership is much bigger than that of Rajinikanth's Darbar and Akshay Kumar's Houseful 4.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is about a power struggle amongst the crime lords to rule over the underworld and how one man brings all of them down. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which has a gripping storyline and hair-raising action sequences, was released in the cinema halls on August 30, 2019, and has collected Rs 433 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The highest watched Hindi film of 17th week in 2020

Saaho had its worldwide television premiere on &Pictures at 8.00 pm on April 25 and its viewership details are out today. As per BARC India report, the film has got 5,303,000 impressions in urban areas and 3,300,000 impressions in rural areas. It has registered a total of 8.33 million impressions in both areas together. It has become the highest watched Hindi film of 17th week in 2020.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning, which was released in theatres on July 10, 2015, has received 7,389,000 impressions from its telecast on Sony Max. It has landed in the second rank in the BARC India chart. A more interesting fact is that it has already been telecast several times before. The huge response to the film shows that viewers can't get enough of it.

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth's Darbar and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 were telecast on Star Gold and 7,190,000 and 6,018,000 impressions, respectively, in both rural and urban areas together. Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham has clocked 47.73 lakh impressions. It is another evergreen movie, which already been premiered hundreds of times on several TV channels.

Tollywood star Prabhas' popularity witnessed a sky-high rise across the country following the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise. The viewers in North Indian are having a gala time, watching his dubbed movies on TV and on YouTube during this lockdown. Saaho and Baahubali: The Beginning has clocked 15.99 impressions, which is a clear proof for his craze in the Hindi-speaking community.