Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shobu Yarlagadda turned nostalgic, as the celebrated the third anniversary of Baahubali 2. They shared some rare and unseen pictures taken on the sets of the movie.

Baahubali 2, which was released in the theatres on April 28, 2017, completed the three years of its release. The movie stunned everyone with its humongous collection at the worldwide box office and it has continued to highest grossing pan India film till date, with many biggies including 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar failing to beat its record.

The makers of Baahubali wrote, "April 28th... A monumental day for Indian Cinema. HISTORY WRITTEN. Box-Office records smashed. An Indian film hits 1000 crore mark in no time. And WHAT NOT Jai Maahishmathi...✊ An @ssrajamouli film An Arka Mediaworks Production. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2

Prabhas took to Instagram to post a BTS picture on its third anniversary. He wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received."

Besides sharing rare photos, Rana Daggubati, who played Ballaladeva in Baahubali film series wrote, "The learning and the joy!! #3yearsofbaahubali2 The best time!! "

Shobu Yarlagadda posted the pictures and wrote, "@baahubalimovie #3yearsofbaahubali2 What else can I say but thank you to the team, the fans, the audience and each and everyone of you that made this possible ! #dreamscometrue✨"

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Can't imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ❤️ Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.❤️ #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2."