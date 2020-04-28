Prabhas' Baahubali 2 has continued to hold the top collection records in the world box office chart, even as SS Rajamouli and his team celebrate the third anniversary of its release today.

The success of Baahubali: The Beginning had generated a massive amount of curiosity for its sequel. The million dollar question why Kattappa killed Baahubali was the biggest reason for the enormous hype surrounding Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was released in highest number of screens on April 28, 2017. Having record advance booking, the movie had opened to humongous response.

Baahubali 2 collected Rs 214 crore gross on first day of release

Baahubali 2 collected Rs 214 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The movie holds the top in almost all the areas across the globe to date. Having lived up to the viewers' expectations, the movie had gone on to show decent growth in its collections on the following days. The film crossed a new benchmark, by collecting Rs 509 crore in the first weekend.

Baahubali 2 has become all time highest grossing Indian film by the end of its opening week with its total worldwide collection of Rs 831.7 crore gross. It started the movie's club of Rs 500 crore net and it is the only movie in this club till date. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer has collected a total of Rs 1,810 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Baahubali 2 is the second highest grossing Indian movie of all time, after Dangal, which has minted Rs 2,024 crore gross in the global market. Dangal may be the highest grossing movie, but over 60 per cent of its collection per cent comes from China. Hence its collection stands next to Baahubali 2 in all the areas except China.

In the last three years, several big-budget movies with massive hype were released in the cinema halls. Among them, Rajinikanth's 2.0 was the costliest movie and expected to beat all the records of Baahubali 2. But it could shake a single record of the movie. In fact, Prabhas himself came up with the film Saaho, which had a bigger budget than Baahubali 2, but failed to beat any of its records.

Vijay, Ajith, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and other south superstars have tried their luck, but none of them succeeded in their attempts. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar and other superstars from Bollywood also made attempts to overtake Baahubali and they also could not cross halfway through its marks.

Salman Khan's Bharat and Dabangg 3, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji were some of the most hyped movies. They were expected to shatter the records of Baahubali at least in some areas. But all of them failed to do so.

SS Rajamouli is now making an effort with his next movie titled RRR, which stars popular actors from various film industries of India and Hollywood. Besides its subject and scale of its production and release in multiple languages has given a feeling that it is surely going to beat the records of Baahubali 2. It should be seen whether Jakkanna will be able to outsmart his previous efforts.