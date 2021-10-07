After much anticipation, the upcoming movie of Prabhas is announced with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The makers of the movie took to their social media pages to make this major announcement earlier today, Oct 7.

This massive project Prabhas25 is titled "Spirit" and is to be made in multiple languages, including foreign ones. The makers had released the title poster, along with the movie announcement.

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie titled 'Spirit':

"Glad to announce our association with TSeries & VangaPictures for the upcoming film SPIRIT with our darling #Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, produced by #BhushanKumar", UV Creations tweeted.

Sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to his social media handles to express his excitement regarding this project. "The Mighty man marching On", he writes, as he shares the title poster of 'Spirit'.

This flick is touted to be a venture costing a whopping budget to the production house T Series. As Prabhas is presently shooting for KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar, he would wrap it up to complete his current projects to start shooting for 'Spirit'. Prabhas is also yet to complete Om Raut's Adipurush soon.

Prabhas' upcoming movies



Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is releasing next year (Jaunary 2022). Also, Prabhas and KGF director's Salaar is being shot currently. Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

On the other hand, Om Raut's 3D movie- Aadi Purush, featuring Prabhas as the hero would also feature Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles. With a project with Nag Ashwin in the pipeline, it is going to be the busiest year for Prabhas.