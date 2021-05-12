Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush seem to have run into a monetary fix. The highly talked about film, slated to release in 2022, has overshot its budget. Starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh; the film is going to be Om Raut's biggest venture after Tanhaji. Both, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are undergoing massive physical transformation for their role in the film. Kriti Sanon would be seen playing the role of 'Sita' while Saif would be seen as 'Raavan' in the project.

Amid all this, reports of the film landing in monetary issues have spread like wildfire. As per a TOI report, it is the location of the shoot that has spiked the budget of the film exponentially. The report states that the sets of the film had been erected in Mumbai and 25% of the shooting had also been done. However, before they could move ahead, the city became one of the worst affected by acoronavirus. This led to the makers delaying the project. And now, the sets have been dismantled.

The report states that Prabhas was never keen on working in Mumbai and always wanted the shooting to be done in Hyderabad. However, owing to his familiarity with the city, Om Raut insisted on working in Mumbai. The film is an adaptation of Ramayana. Earlier, while talking about his role in the film, Saif Ali Khan had said the film aims at showing the "benevolent" side of Ravana.

"It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," Saif had told a leading website.

When several FIRs and cases were registered against Khan, the actor issued apology. He said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."