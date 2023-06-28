Prabhas, to date, is popular for playing Baahubali in the Rajamouli directorial. Even after hattrick flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam and now Adipurush, he remains to be one of the most popular actors in the country. The actor earns hundreds of crores of rupees and invests all of them in the right way. From bungalows to lands, cars to share markets, Prabhas has been doing it well when it comes to investments and is being an inspiration to others.

Despite facing a series of unsuccessful films, Prabhas, the young Rebel Star, remains one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He embarked on his acting journey with the film 'Eshwar' in 2002 and achieved nationwide fame with the monumental success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' franchise.

Despite the setbacks of 'Saaho', 'Radhe Shyam', and his recent release 'Adi Purush', Prabhas still boasts an impressive net worth of approximately 250 crores. According to reports, he earns around 50 crores annually. Depending on the film's budget, Prabhas demands a remuneration of 100 to 150 crores per project.

In addition to his acting career, Prabhas is known for his brand endorsements. He previously endorsed the Mahindra TUV; however, he has recently refrained from such endorsements and even turned down offers worth 150 crores. Due to his Pan-Indian popularity, Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following not only in Tollywood but also across various other languages. He has amassed over 9.6 million followers on his official social media accounts.

Apart from his earnings, Prabhas invests 40 crores in personal ventures and 65 crores in real estate. He also owns a luxurious house in Hyderabad. In addition to his involvement in the film industry, Prabhas manages a hotel business in Dubai and Spain. Furthermore, he oversees his family's film production enterprise.

Prabhas is considered one of the highest-paid actors in the industry and possesses a collection of luxury cars from renowned brands such as Audi, Range Rover, Benz, and Jaguar. The total value of his car collection alone amounts to approximately 15 crores. On the professional front, Prabhas is currently occupied with multiple projects in his pipeline, including 'Salaar', 'Project K', 'Spirit', and 'Raja Deluxe'.