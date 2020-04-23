Pan-India superstar Prabhas' film Darling marked its 10th anniversary on April 23 and the Baahubali star's fans totally could not contain their excitement as they started a trend on Twitter.

Fans couldn't keep calm and social media being the best friend of one and all during this lockdown, the fans have already started trending #DecadeForClassicDarling with sheer joy, as a countdown to the d-day and this trend is just spreading like wild fire.

Prabhas is popularly called Darling Prabhas by his fans. The hulking fanbase of Prabhas is pouring in all their love and excitement towards their superstar. "Darling in not just reel life but also, in real life", fans are leaving no stone unturned to show their love!

The film Darling was a rom-com with a spice of action and had a story of Prabhas and Nandini, two childhood friends who are soon to meet again at his father's reunion party thrown by his father. What happens next will surely take you on a great ride. The film also won many accolades and still entertains the audiences throughout.

This film also did tremendously well even at the box office and Prabhas was pheonomenal even a decade ago no doubt. Just after this film Prabhas got his name as 'Darling Prabhas' from his fans and is still going strong.

Prabhas has delivered a series of blockbusters and each of his films is popular amongst the audience. On the work front, the Saaho star is currently busy with his 20th film, the shooting of which has been postponed due to the lockdown. After wrapping it up, he will start working with director Nag Ashwin.