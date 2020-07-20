Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are said to be paid Rs 70 crore and Rs 30 crore, respectively, as their remuneration for the Nag Ashwin film. These two actors would cost Rs 100 crore for the producers.

Nag Ashwin announced to team up with Prabhas for his next movie a few months ago. Ever since, many speculations were made about the possible actress, who would play the female lead opposite Baahubali actors. There was a lot of buzz about Deepika Padukone. Finally, the makers of Prabhas 21 put all the rumour mills to rest by making an official announcement about the Bollywood actress on Sunday.

Now, it is time for the speculations about the remuneration of Deepika Padukone for Prabhas 21. The buzz in the media is that she demanded a whopping amount to play the female lead. Director Nag Ashwin is keen on casting her at any cost in his movie. The producers have agreed to pay the amount.

If we are to go by the buzz in the media, Deepika Padukone is being paid Rs 30 crore as her salary for the film, while Prabhas gets Rs 70 crore as his payment. With this, she will be the highest-paid actress from Indian cinema. The makers are shelling out Rs 100 crore on these two actors of the movie, which is reportedly made with a whopping amount of Rs 400 crore.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone charged Rs 12 crore for Padmaavat, which was a big hit at the box office. Post this success, she hiked her remuneration to Rs 15 crore for Chhapaak, which failed to get the expected amount of collection. Besides, she has garnered more haters through her PR stunt at the JNU during the promotion of Chhapaak. Despite this, her salary has been doubled for Prabhas 21.

The film industry is suffering huge losses to the coronavirus pandemic and most of the actors are taking cut in their remuneration to support the producers. In such a situation, many wonder the producers of Prabhas 21 agreed to pay her double of what she is getting as her payment. Some feel that the makers are unnecessarily investing heavily on her, while others think that it is just a publicity gimmick.

Rohitt Jaiswal, one of the Bollywood trade observes, tweeted, "Instead of paying 30cr to one actress who has lost charm because of her PR stunt earlier this year, team 21 should spend the same amount on graphics/ Vfx and location, 30cr is a huge amount and can make the film look more lavish, Go for new Btown actress or Someone from South."