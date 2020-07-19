Producer Aswani Dutt, the owner of Vyjayanthi Movies, has made an official announcement about the historic pairing of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for his next film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

One always wondered what it would be like when the most successful actor and the most successful actress; one from the north and the other one from the south come together for a film. Well, we now know that it is the biggest announcement that has ever been made, and the film is surely going to be the biggest in the history of Indian cinema! This is going to be Prabhas' 21st film.

Taking to their social media, Vyjayanthi Movies made the big announcement and shared a video. "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR Heart suit. #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas."

Through the years, we have had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women -Sridevi, Soundarya, Jayaprada, Vanisri, Rani Mukherjee, Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Vijayashanti, Meena, Parveen Babi, Samantha, Pooja Hegde, Preity Zinta, Bhoomika, Genelia, Trisha, Malavika Nair, Neha Sharma, Sonali Bendra, Urmila, Nayanthara, Ileanaa, Jayasudha, Suhasini, Sameer Reddy and Keerthy Suresh. Now with pride, we welcome Deepika Padukone with Prabhas onto our 50 year journey. Nag Ashwin-directed film is bringing together India's biggest superstars," read the statement in the video.

Nag Ashwin said that after a lot of consideration, he has selected Deepika Padukone to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. He tweeted, "King ki saripadentha Queen kavali kada mari..chaala alochinchi teesukunna decision idi...pichekkicheddam.. Folded hands #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #PrabhasNagAshwin #DeepikaPrabhas."

Deepika Padukone is equally thrilled to work with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin in this movie. The Bollywood actress took to Twitter to share her excitement. She tweeted, "Vyjayanthi Movies' post and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead... #DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms #Prabhas."