One of the most loved Bigg Boss couples, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma seem to have parted ways. The two have reportedly called it quits after dating for almost three years. The two never shied away from expressing their fondness for one another in public view, but never accepted being a couple either. Amid all this, Mahira has unfollowed Paras on social media.

Reacting to it, Paras said that they had a fight over a petty issue and were not talking to each other for a while. He also added that it seemed to be a PR driven activity for her and he would talk to her about it.

Paras to clear the air

"Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought it will lead to a breakup. We have never said that we were lovers but yes we have always maintained that we are more than good friends and agar uppar waale ne chaha toh hum shaadi karengey," he told Etimes.

Calls the breakup "temporary"

Paras went on to add that in a fit of anger, he too had unfollowed her on Instagram. But added that he will call her and clear the air. "I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else."