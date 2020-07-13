Model turned actress Mahira Sharma rose to fame as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her bond and friendship with co-contestant Paras Chabbara garnered undue attention inside the house as well as among ardent BB viewers. In no time, this successful Jodi grabbed limelight on social media and their cute and adorable chemistry lead to fan pages. This loving couple is monikered as PaHira by fans.

On the work front, Mahira and Paras have been part of music videos together. Recently Mahira collaborated with Punjabi pop stars and singers and will now be seen working with Paras as well as various other Punjabi actors and singers.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, BB 13 fame Mahira Sharma spoke at length about her upcoming music videos, life post-BB 13, how her bond has strengthened with her best friend, Paras Chhabra and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

About the new song, 'Hosh.'

My new song with Nikk Hosh, 'ek hosh urdane wala song hai'. It's not th first time I am working with him, we have worked with each other in the past. Talking about the song, its a cute, romantic and adorable song and people will love our chemistry. I play a typical Punjabi girl. Looking forward to the song to release.

Film offers post the success of Bigg Boss 13

Yes, I have got a lot of offers for web series and Punjabi films BB13 and will soon be doing movies. I am not keen on doing television as I don't like to play the same character time and again. For the time being, I can pull off a role but doing the same things over months gets monotonous. I like to do music videos as I get to play new roles.

The most significant learning from the reality show Bigg Biss 13

I started my acting career at the age of 18-19. Being the youngest constant on the reality show BB 13, I got the taste of the show at a very tender age. BB 13 taught me a lot. I have got a lot of knowledge about life and people and now have learnt to be patient. This will surely help in future.

Friends she made inside the house whom she is in touch with even now.

As you all know most of the contestants in the house were against me. Some of the conflicts in the house were created. But I am glad that I always made sure that I greet everyone inside the house with a smile and respect. At the moment I am in touch with Aarti Singh, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Jariwala. We plan to meet as well. However, Paras is my bested friend even now, he was the only one inside the house who had understood me and stood by me when everyone was against. He never faked friendship. Even Sidharth Shukla was there for me.

Bond with Paras Chhabra now.

Real people and friends don't care about the camera, nor do they show off. Paras and I never faked our bond and friendship inside the house. After coming out, our bond of friendhship has doubled. Undoubtedly Paras is loyal, friendly and a very genuine soul.

Upcoming music videos with Paras

Paras and I have got loads of love and accolades from fans for our last two music videos 'Baarish' and 'Hashtag Love'. We are shooting in Chandigarh for our third song. The upcoming song featuring us will take you back to our good old BB 113 days. We are recreating friendship and the madness we had in Bb 13 house. The nok-jhok, fights, love, happiness and the sheer selfless bond we shared will be a visual treat for our fans.

Will she watch Bigg Boss 14?