Bigg Boss 13's one of the most-loved and favourite couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The adorable couple is monikered as 'PaHira' by fans. Though speculations of them being in a relationship have been doing the rounds, Paras and Mahira are busy giving us major friendship goals.

On the occasion of 'Aabra Ka Daabra' Paras Chhabra's birthday today, BFF Mahira has left no stone unturned to make his bestie's day all the more delightful and full of surprises.

Paras flew down to Chandigarh to ring in his birthday with Mahira where she is shooting for a music video. To make his day memorable, Mahira lived up to her words of being a real and honest friend and hosted a surprise birthday party for Paras.

Too cute isn't it?

International Business Times, India, exclusively caught up with Mahira Sharma and asked her how did she make her best friend's birthday special, and special gift that she gave Paras.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Mahira Sharma's surprise birthday bash

He has come down to Chandigarh for the shoot, so last night all of us arranged a surprise birthday party for him. We will go out today in the evening mostly.

Gift

I am not very good at giving gifts. In fact, I am asking Paras what does he wants, he says,' he doesn't want anything'. Paras doesn't like taking things from anyone. More than materialistic gift its always good to give loyalty and happiness. Therefore my gift for Paras is loyalty and happiness that I am giving him (smiles).

On the work front, After BB 13 Mahira and Paras were seen in a music video "Baarish". Post which they wowed us with their scintillating chemistry in "Hashtag Love Soniyea". And are now shooting for yet another song in Chandigarh.

Team International Business Times wishes Aabra Ka Daabra Paras Chhabra a very very Happy Birthday!