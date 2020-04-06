Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had been in the news for their romantic chemistry inside Bigg Boss 13 house. While Paras had confessed his love for Mahira, the latter, on the other hand, had maintained that she's good friends with him until Paras broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

And while Paras and Mahira had recently hinted at their long distance relationship amid lockdown, their wedding card has now gone viral on the internet.

One of Paras Chhabra's fan page shared the wedding card which says, 'Paras weds Mahira'. Their fans have been rooting ever since they witnessed their compatibility and cozy moments in the Bigg Boss house. And it looks like their fans now want Paras and Mahira to get married as soon as possible.

Take a look.

Paras Chhabra - Controversy's favourite child

From breaking up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri to tackling allegations that he had not paid his designers for clothes, Paras has been involved in numerous controversies for a while. Many people have even judged him over all the news that constantly circulates about him. However, Paras says the truth is very different from what people read about him.

"What you read is very different from the truth. Today because of the digital space, everyone has their version of the truth, which may not be the real story. But I have never faked it. Today's audience is smart, they have a sense of judgement, you cannot fool them," Paras said.

A few days ago, two designers had alleged that Paras has not paid them their dues for styling the clothes he wore inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

"It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain (I'm having GST issues), hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it," one of the designers said.

Responding to such allegations, Paras' spokesperson had issued a statement, stating that he is not liable to pay anything to the designers.

"These are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. Nearly after two months if this is what they are trying to do, we call it disgusting and uncalled for.

"They have taken due mileage and credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and should value it and they had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay anything. Collaboration means ,there are no finances involved or anything that they are claiming," the statement read.

On the work front, after "Bigg Boss 13", Paras bagged the Colors reality show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", which recently ended amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Apparently, the show failed to woo the audience and ended due to low TRPs.