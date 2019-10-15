An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in the San Francisco Bay area, California on Monday, October 14.

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times, moderate tremors were felt at 10.33 pm with an epicentre at Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek in East Bay area.

The US Geological Survey said apart from San Francisco, the weak tremors were felt in Oakland and San Jose as well. However the tremors will not cause major structural damages, scientists were quoted as saying by AFP.

The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 14 kilometres and was termed "fairly deep for this part of the world" by the Director of USGS's Earthquake Science Center, Keith Knudsen.

No injuries or property damages were reported, said Assistant Chief of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Chris Bachman.

The recent tremors came days ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 6.9-magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake that was responsible for 63 deaths and 3,757 injuries in 1989, Northern California.

(With inputs from news agencies.)