It was indeed a sight to behold as CSK's lion Dhoni came on the field to bat for merely three runs as they played against KKR. Dhoni's craze is unbeatable. Chennai Super Kings former captain MS Dhoni again received thunderous applause while walking out to bat during the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

Chepauk Crowd went berserk seeing Dhoni come to bat and started whistling and chanting 'Dhoni's' name.

MS Dhoni's stadium-deafening appearance forced KKR's Andre Russell to cover his ears

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who was fielding at the boundary, could not stand the noise when MS Dhoni entered the field to bat, and he covered his ears with both hands.

In between, Ravindra Jadeja tried to pull off a prank by pretending to come out to bat at the fall of Shivam Dube's wicket. However, it was Dhoni who gestured for him to do so.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets in match 22 on Monday, April 8.

A video shows Andre Russell checking the weight of his bats. He was not satisfied with the weights and found them heavy. KKR also shared a video of the moment on their social media handles.

Russell said, "I don't feel like that, though. This feels heavier. I want to take this (bat portion) off. This is heavy. Feel the bat. And then feel this one. So, even though this is saying it's lighter, it's heavier than this, which is weird."

Team Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.