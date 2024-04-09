Looks like 2024 is full of surprises, the IPL 2024 has seen moments that showcase bhaichara (brotherhood) moments on top. On Monday, CSK won against KKR during the ongoing IPL match.

It was a sight to behold for cricketing fans as Dhoni came to bat at the end and gave the last strike to Ruturaj and eventually CSK won.

India teammates Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug before exchanging a few words during the post-match customary handshakes.

Apart from winning at Chepauk, the fans witnessed a heartwarming moment of reconciliation as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir as they embraced each other. This happened days after Gautam Gambhir hugged Virat Kohli.

The crowd were in for a treat as former captain MS Dhoni walked into to bat when there were only three runs needed the crowd went berserk, offering their Thala a roaring reception.

About Thala and Gautam's alleged feud

Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph by performing admirably in the final. India had won the World Cup in 2011.

Politics se bahar nikalte hi yeh aadmi pura badal gaya hai yaar. Absolutely loving GG’s attitude. pic.twitter.com/bOjPRbnV32 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 8, 2024

Gautam had said that its never that one six that makes for a win. It's always the team effort.

Gautam Gambhir had said, "India needs to come out of this hero worship. Whether it's Indian cricket, whether it's politics, whether it's Delhi cricket. We have to stop worshipping heroes. The only thing that we need to worship is Indian cricket, or for that matter Delhi or India. Who created that? It is created by two things. First, by social media followers, which is probably the fakest thing in this country. Second, by the media and the broadcasters."

Gambhir said Dhoni's match-winning six, which has been immortalised by fans and experts alike, was not the only reason why India won the 2011 World Cup.

Gambhir, who joined KKR in the role of mentor ahead of the season, was in the opposition dug-out as he watched CSK end KKR's unbeaten start to the season.

Chennai Super Kings bounced back from two consecutive losses with their third victory.

Chennai Super Kings moved to the third spot with six points while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the second position with six points on the points table.