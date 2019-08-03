After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has become one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. Speculations around his marraige have never died down and was often getting linked with Anushka Shetty. And yet again the rumours of Prabhas' impending marriage have started doing rounds of the industry. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prabhas is all set to marry a US-based girl after the release of his upcoming big budget film Saaho.

Several reports suggest that Prabhas' family is keen on getting the actor married to the daughter of a US-based businessman. However, there's no official statement from Prabhas and his family yet.

Prabhas has always maintained low key when it comes to his personal life. Last year, when his uncle Krishnam Raju had told the media that Prabhas would probably get married in 2019, the actor had later said that he doesn't want to reveal anything as it was his private matter.

Earlier, Prabhas' sister had also said that their family is eagerly waiting for his marriage like everyone else. But since Prabhas is currently busy with films, his sister was not sure about the wedding date. However, she added that their family is very excited and all the sisters are going to make a lot of noise throughout his wedding.