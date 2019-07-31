After Pyscho Saiyaan, a peppy number, the makers of Saaho are all set to release the second single and teaser. Just like the first single, the second one is also going to be released in four languages. The film is slated for release on August 30 and it is just a month from now. So, keeping the release date in mind, the makers are planning to begin the promotions slowly.

International Business Times, India, has also learnt that the makers are planning to release one more teaser soon. "August 5 has been slated for the release of the second teaser. But that will happen only if things work at a faster pace, as per the plans. If the film was releasing on August 15, the trailer would have been out on August 5. But now, things are going to take some time to reach out to the audience," a source from the production house told International Business Times, India.

The pre-release event of the film might also happen sometime between August 20 and 25. The makers want to promote the film in all the languages and will be travelling to all the main cities to get close to the audience. The image of Prabhas post the release of Baahubali will also help the makers.

Meanwhile, the final editing and VFX work is being done at a faster pace and the countdown for the release has started.