The people close to UV Creations have revealed that the producers have not finalised the pre-release event of upcoming multilingual movie Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho is slated to hit the screens across the globe on August 30 and the makers have kick-started its promotion almost a month ahead of its release. They are unveiling interesting promos of the film every day and they have received a superb response from the audience around the world.

The producers of Saaho have plans to hold a pre-release event as a part of its publicity and many fans of Prabhas are all excited to attend this function. Of late, speculation about it was doing rounds on social media and the buzz claimed that this event would be held on August 17. A Prabhas' fan group with handle @krish2sai tweeted, "#Saaho Pre release event on #Aug17th?? @SKNonline @UV_Creations."

But the fact is that the makers of Saaho have not decided on the date of its pre-release event. SKN aka Srinivas, who is close to the owners of UV Creations, responded to the fans and wrote, "Date not yet confirmed. Program confirm which date anedi final avvali why sad emojis."

Saaho has been making the right noises ever since it was announced. The makers have been keeping an eye on out of box innovations for its promotion. They have now decided to launch an exclusive game based on the movie to excite the audiences. Prabhas shared," Hi Darlings! Get into my shoes and experience the action with #SaahoTheGame. Launching soon! #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho."

In Saaho-The Game, the player plays the protagonist (Prabhas) cruising around the city, taking down enemies with his arsenal of weapons and a Jetpack. Exclusive rewards await the players, offering them a chance to win Saaho goodies and movie tickets. Hyderabad-based Pixalot Labs has bagged the project to develop and launch the game. Saaho - The Game is likely to launch in the second half of August.

But Prabhas fans blame that the bosses of UV Creations have not made proper plans for the promotion of Saaho. Replying to SKN, a fan named Harish (@Harishprabhas14) tweeted, "Skn darling when they r planning they are do 100% output but there is no proper planning and decision very poor promotion."