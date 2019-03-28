Ever since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in the MeToo movement wave in October, last year, the veteran actor has remained incognito. Post allegations, Nana was eliminated from the cast of Housefull 4. It was being said that the veteran actor was being isolated by his peers. And when suddenly some doors were shut behind him, a new window has opened for Nana to let him know that the end is still very far away than what it seems. For the uninitiated, Nana is yet to be proven guilty of the accusations made against him by Dutta.

After losing an important role in Housefull 4, reports are doing the rounds of the industry that Nana Patekar will soon make his Telugu debut with Allu Arjun in his upcoming project Nanna Nenu, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. According to reports, Nana is currently in talks to play the negative role in the film considering his highly appreciated role of an antagonist in Kaala opposite Rajinikanth.

"Trivikram was keen to bring in a new face to the Telugu audiences and he considered several names from film industries across the country. After a great deal of thought, he felt that Nana would be perfect for the role. Soon, talks have been initiated and an official announcement will be made if things work out," a source close to the project was quoted as saying by DNA.

Over the past few years, the international market for Telugu films has grown big and it's getting bigger and better with each passing day by raking in moolah in dubbing rights.

"Allu Arjun's films are one of the most sought after in the national market, fetching good rates in satellite rights and Hindi dubbing rights which add great value in profits for producers. The duo is teaming up for the third time and both their earlier collaborations were successful and so this is being looked at as a high value film," the source added.

Earlier, it was being said that the movie would be a remake of Hindi film Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. But now it is being reported that the "actor-director duo are now going to work on the remake of Hollywood fantasy romance flick, Invention of Lying."