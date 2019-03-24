Stylish Star Allu Arjun is said to be buying a new caravan worth Rs 7 crore. The actor will start using this swanky vehicle for his next film, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are one of the hit combos of the Telugu film industry. The two have delivered hit movies like Julai and S/O Satyamurthy. They are now also joining hands for the third time and this combo's next film will go on the floors very soon. The buzz on social media is that the actor is set to join the club of south Indian stars who own swanky caravans.

Siva Cherry, one of the publicists for mega family, confirmed the news about Allu Arjun's new caravan. He tweeted, "#StylishStar #AlluArjun is set to get a new caravan spending a whopping 7 CR on it. This new caravan will also have the AA signature on it He'll start using it from his next film with #Trivikram. It'll be the most swanky caravan among all South Indian stars.."

"He's going to Mumbai soon, where he wants to explore design and interior options for the vehicle. This one is going to be South India's first ever fully modified and sophisticated caravan. It is going to have the AA signature on it. The actor is spending a whopping Rs 3.5 crore on the bus, and another Rs 2 to 3 crore on the design," Deccan Herald quoting a source close to the actor as saying.

It is known that a star will gift himself luxurious stuffs, when he scores super hit films, but it is a strange case with stylish star. Times have changed. Allu Arjun suffered huge setback with Naa Peru Surya, but has been gifting himself one after other luxurious stuffs, post this massive disaster.

Allu Arjun earlier used a room in the office of his father Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, but he recently walked out it. He set up his own office in Hyderabad and its pictures had gone viral in the social media. Now, his fans are eagerly to see the photos of his new caravan, which are sure to take social media by a storm.