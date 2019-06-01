The temporary restrictions that were imposed on air routes in the country's air space after the airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot have been lifted, according to the Indian Air Force said.

This development comes after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister to start his second term in office.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF said, "Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the Indian Air Force on 27 Feb 19, have been removed."

The IAF said it had removed restrictions that were imposed on all routes a day after its 12 Mirage 2000s crossed over to Pakistan and attacked a JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14.

Since then, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights each day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines.

IN A NUTSHELL

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following an attack on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama on February 14. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Pulwama.

On February 26, India launched air attacks on Pakistani territory wiping out Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in the Balakot sector. This led to a fierce fight over Jammu and Kashmir that ended up with an Indian MiG-21 Bison shooting down an F-16. However, that MiG too suffered a hit and crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Its pilot, IAF braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured by Pakistan Army. He was released two days later.

