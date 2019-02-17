The final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us. And it looks like it is going to be epic.

And from what we can gather, HBO boss Casey Bloys has apparently waded into the speculation and dropped some seriously tantalising teasers about the coming scenes.

While speaking to TVLine he said, "Everything I have seen makes me very, very confident that this is a [season] fans are going to be very happy with. It is a dramatically and emotionally thrilling way to end the series. I believe it all live up to the very high expectations."

Now we know that the series finale of the show is going to be a tear-jerker for most fans as it is a given that many fan-favourite characters are going to die. And since it is the finale, the showrunners are not going to hold back. The blood and tears will run wild. And by the looks of it, Daenerys and Jon may be at the top of the kill list. Since they are the fan-favourite choices to sit on the Iron Throne. But that wouldn't be subversive or shocking, which is what the show is known for and after what the HBO boss just confirmed, we have to say, we expect a completely shocking ending that will leave us wanting more.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. And we can finally confirm some of the quite plausible theories that have been doing the rounds. If the showrunners can bring in nsurprises from the plethora of theories out there, then we have to say, they have gone above and beyond.