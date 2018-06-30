Hello and welcome to the live updates of Fifa World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between European champions Portugal and Uruguay from Sochi.
Live Updates
National anthems of the two teams are being played
The two teams have walked into the middle. Uruguayan national anthem is being played first at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. The La Celeste are wearing their Sky Blue while Cristiano Ronaldo and his men are wearing white.
Can Cavani and Suarez light up Sochi?
While all eyes will be on Ronaldo, Uruguay have two of the best forwards going around in their line-up.
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez haven't really set the stage on fire yet but they are more than capable of taking apart opposition backlines. Can they do it today against a Portugal defence that has been shaky so far?
We're 15 minutes away from the start in Sochi
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal make a bid to make the quarter-final. As India captain, Sunil Chhetri, who is on the Sony Pictures Networks India's guest panel, says whatever good that has happened to the European Champions in Russia has happened because of the Real Madrid star.
Ronaldo cannot afford to get on the referee's books today as he will miss the quarter-final (due to two yellow cards) if Portugal make it through.
Messi is out, can Ronaldo live to fight another day?
Lionel Messi and Argentina's disastrous World Cup campaign came to an end earlier today after a seven-goal thriller in Kazan. The Barcelona star was a shadow of his self as France took apart the Abliceleste defence.
Kylian Mbappe proved why he is one of the costliest players going around as the teenager struck a wonderful double and troubled Argentina with his raw pace.
The onus will now be on Cristiano Ronaldo to take Portugal to the next round. The Real Madrid star has already scored four goals but he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match. Will that change today?
Diego Godin vs Cristiano Ronaldo
Captain Diego Godin will be hoping to use the wealth of experience to keep Ronaldo quiet later today. The Portugal skipper has been enjoying one of his best World Cup campaigns as he has already scored four times, including the stunning hat-trick against Spain at the very stadium.
The Atletico Madrid veteran has come up against Ronaldo on numerous occasions in La Liga and has managed plenty of success as well — the Real Madrid star has not found the net in 13 of their last 20 meetings.
Confirmed line-ups: Portugal make three changes
Fernando Santos has made three changes to the line-up that clinched a crucial point against Iran in their final group-stage match.
In: Ricardo Pereira, Goncalo Guedes, Bernardo Silva
Out: Cedric Soares, Ricardo Quaresma, Andre Silva
Meanwhile, Uruguay are bolstering their defence and now they have two Atletico Madrid center-backs in a bid to stop Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Captain Diego Godin will be pairing with Jose Gimenez, who replaces Sebastian Coates.
Confirmed playing XIs here.
Uruguay favourites to reach quarter-final?
Having not conceded a goal at all in 2018, Oscar Tabarez's men will fancy their chances against Portugal, who seem a bit too reliant on their star skipper.
Uruguay also has two of the best attackers going around in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. With the Barcelona forward slowly finding form, the duo is expected to trouble the Portuguese backline that was shaken by Spain and later tested by Iran.
Uphill task for Cristiano Ronaldo and his team?
Fernando Santos' men face an uphill task in today's big match as Uruguay have been impeccable in the ongoing quadrennial tournament.
While Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. survived a scare against Iran in their final Group B tie to make the knockout stages as the second-placed side, the South Americans topped Group A and were the only side to progress past the group stage without conceding a goal.