Hello and welcome to IBTimes, India's live updates of Fifa World Cup 2018 Group B matches. We bring latest updates from Saransk where Portugal are playing Iran and also from Kaliningrad where leaders Spain take on Morocco.
Live Updates
34 min: Spain are starting to dictate the play
The trio of Jordi Alba, Isco and Iniesta are causing a lot of problems for Morocco. Meanwhile, four Moroccan players have already been booked.
In Saransk, Raphael Guerrero goes into referee's books. Free-kick for Iran, Ezatolahi's header easy save for Rui Patricio. The Iran fans though are buzzing at the stands, plenty of them have come in to watch the Team Melli make their bid for their first-ever knockout stage appearance.
25 min: Spain could have conceded another one
Goal-scorer Boutaib could have added another one. He went one-on-one with David de Gea but slammed it straight to the Manchester United custodian.
Brilliant open football this. Iniesta though is making sure Spain are always threatening the Moroccan defence.
24 min: It's 1-1 in Kaliningrad and goalless in Saransk
As it stands, Spain are on top of the Group B table and will take on Russia in the last 16.
19 min: Isco gets the equaliser for Spain
Okay, Spain haven't taken long to get the equaliser here. Isco just needed to be at the right place at the right time and he did exactly that. Andres Iniesta from the left passed it back to the Real Madrid midfielder, who fired it past the Moroccan goalkeeper.
Meanwhile, Iniesta is on fire here.
16 min: Ronaldo gets a free-kick just outside the box
After Spain slipped in Kaliningrad, Portugal had an opportunity to go ahead in Saransk.
Ronaldo, who got a free-kick just outside the box, tries to loft it over the ball but a deflection gives them a corner. Nothing comes off it though.
14 min: Morocco take the lead in Kaliningrad
Boutaib puts Morocco in the lead. Spain are lucky not have lost Pique after the Barcelona centre-back made a reckless challenge on the goal-scorer five minutes ago. It's all happening here.
8 min: Iran's defensive error could have costed them
Not happy scenes for the large section of Iran fans at the Mordovia Arena as lack of communication between the goalkeeper and the defender nearly costs them. Joao Mario had a good chance to bulge the net from just outside the box but he shoots it over the crossbar.
3 min: Ronaldo gets his first shot on goal
3 min: It has been only three minutes since the match started in Saransk and Cristiano Ronaldo already has a shot on goal. He hit it straight into Beirenvand's chest.
Notably, Ronaldo had put Portugal in the lead by this time in the last two matches.
Andre Silva gets Portugal underway in Saransk
1 min: Andre Silva gets the ball rolling. He has got his first start of the World Cup today. Can he make an impact? Portugal have opted for a 4-4-2 set-up today.
All set for Monday's double header
The national anthems of Portugal and Iran have just over. Cristiano Ronaldo along with Iranian captain Haji Safi are out in the middle for the coin toss.
Meanwhile, Spain and Morocco are set for the kickoff in Kaliningrad.
Confirmed line-ups here
Portugal have made three changes while Iran have made only one.
POR IN: Andre Silva, Adrien Silva, Quaresma; OUT: Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Guedes
IRN IN: Jahanbakhsh; OUT: Ansarifard
#IRNPOR // The teams are in! pic.twitter.com/tmsdH1iunk— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018
Now, it's Group B's turn...— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018
Here are the teams for #ESP and #MAR #ESPMAR pic.twitter.com/mu9T1Pi8Os
Here's the confirmed line-ups for Spain vs Morocco.
It's a blockbuster double header
Group B leaders Spain, who are taking on bottom-placed Morocco have the best chance among the four teams to qualify for the Round of 16. The La Roja just need a draw to progress.
Even a defeat will take them to the next round, provided they have a better goal difference than the other two contenders.
On the other hand, Portugal, led by in-form Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to clinch a win although they can also go through with only a draw. On the other hand, Iran, who defeated Morocco, need nothing less than a win to progress.
There are slim chances of them going through with a draw if Spain lose but they need score a lot for that to happen.