European champions Portugal face in-form Uruguay in the second Round of 16 match of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, June 30.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The much-talked-about tie between Portugal and Uruguay will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal progress?

Fernando Santos' men face an uphill task in Saturday's big match as Uruguay have been impeccable in the ongoing quadrennial tournament.

While Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. survived a scare against Iran in their final Group B tie to make the knockout stages as the second-placed side, the South Americans topped Group A and were the only side to progress past the group stage without conceding a goal.

Godin vs Ronaldo on the cards

Captain Diego Godin will be hoping to use the wealth of experience to keep Ronaldo quiet later today. The Portugal skipper has been enjoying one of his best World Cup campaigns as he has already scored four times, including the stunning hat-trick against Spain at the very stadium.

The Atletico Madrid veteran has come up against Ronaldo on numerous occasions in La Liga and has managed plenty of success as well — the Real Madrid star has not found the net in 13 of their last 20 meetings.

Having not conceded a goal at all in 2018, Oscar Tabarez's men will fancy their chances against Portugal, who seem a bit too reliant on their star skipper.

Uruguay also has two of the best attackers going around in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. With the Barcelona forward slowly finding form, the duo is expected to trouble the Portuguese backline that was shaken by Spain and later tested by Iran.

On the other hand, midfielder Ricardo Quaresma's form should come as a big boost to Portugal on the big day. He will be key as the European champions will need their midfield to attack transition on spot against the solid Uruguayan backline.

Both Portugal and Uruguay, coached by veterans in Santos and Tabarez, will be putting their best foot forward in order to avoid an exit at the first hurdle of the knockout stage. The winner of the match will face the winner of the first Round of 16 tie between France and Argentina in the quarter-final next week.

