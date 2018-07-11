German sports car maker Porsche has been launching many 911 sports car version in India recently. After the launch of 911 R Exclusive edition and the 911 GT3, The Stuttgart-based carmaker now launched the fastest and most powerful road-legal 911 variant in India.

Christened as Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the high-performance sports car has been priced at an eye-watering Rs 3.88 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most expensive 911 variant currently on sale in India eclipsing the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series that costs Rs 3.56 crore.

Revealed at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Porsche 911 GT2 RS is powered by 3.8-litre, flat-six, twin-turbocharged engine that develops a staggering 686bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The engine in question is the same one that also does duty in the 911 Turbo S.

Porsche engineers have added large turbochargers push an increased volume of process air into the combustion chambers to soup-up the power. A new additional cooling system delivers optimum cooling at peak loads and, at very high temperatures, sprays the charge-air cooler with water.

The engine comes mated to a seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK). The two-seater sports car weighing in at 1,470 kg, sprints from zero to 100kmph in 2.8 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive coupe also boasts an impressive top speed of 340kmph.

In order to fine-tune the 911 GT2 RS racing credentials, Porsche has given an array of updates.

The sports car gets powerful air intakes and outlets and the imposing rear wing emphasising on vehicle's aerodynamics. The 911 GT2 RS comes with large and wide wheels complimented by features Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) as standard.

In order to shed some weight, the front wings, wheel housing vents, outer shells of the ORVM, air intakes on the rear side sections and parts of the rear end are made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFR). The bonnet is also made from carbon to make the vehicle as lightweight as possible, while the standard trim roof is made from magnesium.

The 911 GT2 RS' interior gets Red Alcantara, black leather and parts with a carbon-weave finish as standard. The GT2 RS sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles enables quick and sporty gear changes. The performance car also gets full bucket seats with a carbon-weave finish.