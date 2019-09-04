Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, made headlines over the past few days when he retweeted a photo of an adult film star Johnny Sins, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Twitter was quick to point out Basit's mistake and Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat also shared the same pointing out Basit's gaffe.

Johnny Sins also joined in on the fun on Tuesday when he tweeted, tagging Basit, thanking him for all the new followers but assured him that his vision is fine.

The famous adult film star wrote, "Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine."

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine?? https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

The post that Basit had retweeted had the image of Sins with the caption, "Yousuf from Ananthnag, lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

While Basit had deleted the tweet later, it still caught the attention of many people who managed to take a screenshot of it.

This happened during a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.