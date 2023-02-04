Malayalam actor Baburaj was arrested on Saturday in a cheating case filed against him at the Adimali Police Station in Idukki district on Saturday.

Baburaj, who owned a resort in Idukki district, had given it for lease to a person called Arun after taking Rs 40 lakh in 2020.

Soon, the Covid pandemic hit and after the restrictions were lifted and when Arun opened the resort, he had some technical issues.

Later, it was found out that there was a problem in the title of some areas of the property, which according to the complainant was hidden from him.

When Arun asked for a refund, he was refused following which he filed a complaint.

Recently, Baburaj was called by the police for questioning and the Kerala High Court had asked him to appear before the police on Saturday. After recording his arrest, the police took him to a state-run hospital to complete the formalities of arrest.

The hugely popular actor is a very busy actor in Malayalam and has hugely popular hits to his credit which includes "Salt N Pepper, Mayamohini, Honey Bee" to name a few.

Starting his career as a villain, he has graduated to a character actor and is also known for handling comedy roles.

Meanwhile, Baburaj is expected to get bail in the case, when he is produced in a court later in the day.