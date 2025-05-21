Although Christ School in the border town of Poonch reopened on Monday, formal classes are yet to resume, as students continue to grapple with the trauma of losing two classmates in the devastating shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Schools in other border districts, such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, resumed classes after 13 days normally, but the situation in Poonch's Christ School was different. The Christ School's reopening was a somber affair. The entire school community—students, staff, and management—remained deeply shaken by the tragic loss of twin siblings Aruba Khan and Ayan Khan, who were killed in the May 7 shelling.

The school day began with a two-minute silence in memory of Aruba and Ayan, whose home was struck by a Pakistani shell that also left their parents injured.

Father Shijzo, the principal, addressed the students, saying, "We are shaken, but we will not be broken. Aruba and Ayan will forever remain in our prayers."

"This is an unimaginable loss for us," he added. "We are shaken by this tragic incident, but we will not break down. Aruba and Ayan will always live in our hearts and prayers. Their memories will inspire us to move forward with solidarity and courage."

The incident has deeply affected not only the school but also the entire local community. Although the school has reopened, formal classes have been delayed as both students and teachers try to recover from the emotional shock.

The absence of Aruba and Ayan was palpably felt throughout the school. "Aruba and Ayan were always cheerful. We miss them a lot," said a classmate. An emotional teacher added, "They were both very bright and full of life. Their loss will haunt us forever."

The local community also expressed grief over the tragedy. Many residents visited the school to offer their condolences to the bereaved family. "This is not just the loss of one family—it is a loss for the entire community. We pray that the family finds the strength to bear this unimaginable pain," said a local resident.

The Christ School management stated that while there are plans to resume formal classes soon, the immediate priority is to help students and staff cope with the trauma. The school has also decided to establish a "Memory Corner" in honour of Aruba and Ayan, where their photographs and cherished creations will be displayed.

As reported earlier, heavy shelling from Pakistan in the intervening night of May 6 and 7 claimed 13 lives, including four children aged between 7 and 14.

A mortar shell that landed in Poonch town killed 12-year-old Ayan Khan and his 10-year-old sister Aruba Khan when it struck their home. Seven-year-old Mariam Khatoon and 13-year-old Vihaan Bhargav were also among the deceased.