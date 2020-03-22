Actress Pooja Hegde has revealed some interesting titbits about Prabhas 20, days after she returned from Georgia. The actress, who has self quarantined after landing in India, also told that they had taken all precautions during its shoot.

While many filmmakers were postponing their film shoots due to coronavirus, the Prabhas 20 team surprised everyone by leaving for Georgia. But the makers decided to halt the shoot in the midst of the coronavirus scare after filming for three days in Tbilisi in Georgia.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja Hegde revealed that the cast and crew took extreme precautions during the Georgia schedule. "We collectively decided to pack-up and get back," the actress told, adding, "My team and I were extremely careful. We kept sanitising our hands, wore face masks and maintained distance from people."

Pooja Hegde said that since the shoot of Prabhas 20 was called off abruptly, a major portion is yet to be shot as the producers are yet to zero in on the next location. "It's going to be a beautiful love story. Even though it's a period film, the romance is very fresh. There are loads more left to shoot. The producers are yet to plan the new locations," the actress told MM.

It is known that Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with Jeeva's 2012 Tamil movie Mugamoodi. Later she forayed into Telugu with Oka Laila Kosam (2014) and Hindi with Mohenjo Daro (2016). Post she has gone busy with a series of projects in Telugu and Hindi for the last five years. Ever since her fans in Tamil Nadu have been requesting her to come back to Kollywood.

Earlier this month, Pooja Hegde assured her fans that they will soon see her in a Tamil movie. The actress tweeted, "Been reading all these tweets from fans on wanting to see me in Tamil cinema. I am so pleasantly surprised and touched to see this love. I promise you I am working on it. Just wanted to do a script that excites me, hence the delay/gap but you will c me soon. LOVE YOU."