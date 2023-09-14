Pooja Bhatt has gained a new fan following after her stint in the Bigg Boss house. The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress opened up about a lot of her life's aspects in the reality show and continues to do so even outside. In a recent interview, Pooja spoke about the infamous kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt and also addressed the nude bodypainting photoshoot.

The infamous kiss

Talking about the kiss with father that created nationwide uproar, Pooja called it an absolutely innocent moment. She said that the picture was misrepresented. "No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway," Bhatt told Sidharth Kannan in a chat.

What SRK said

Pooja also said that even Shah Rukh Khan had told her how when kids are small you kiss them like this. "Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, 'Mummy papa, give me a kiss'. And they go this way," she went on to add.

Pooja also spoke about getting her body painted for a photoshoot sans any clothing. Pooja said that she saw Demi Moore's picture having done that and found it to be quite aesthetic. She added that to her it was never anything controversial or there never was the thought that it could go viral as the term even wasn't there. Alia Bhatt's sister added that she did it very organically.