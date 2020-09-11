Actress Pooja Bhatt has joined Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta in attacking Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami for referring to Arjun Kapoor as 'some small-time actor', which has irked many Bollywood celebs.

Arnab Goswami held a panel discussion on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on his Republic TV channel. He mentioned the names of celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, who also felt the wrath of the BMC. While referring to Arjun, Goswami termed him as "some small-time actor" and he didn't know him.

This remark of some small-time actor did not go down well with many Bollywood celebs. Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter account this morning to hurl his anger against Arnab Goswami. Calling the Republic TV editor a f**khead, the filmmaker wrote, "NOBODY IS A "SMALL-TIME" ACTOR. GET THAT STRAIGHT FUCKHEAD ARNAB. ENOUGH OF THIS DEMEANING AND ABUSE OF OUR PROFESSION."

Expressing solidarity with Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "I agree with @mehtahansal when he says "Nobody is a small time actor". People use terms like the above & 'out of work' actor, 'B' or 'C' grade actor as a means to dismiss & degrade. The joy & trial of being an actor/artist is that at some point you are going to be out of work."

Pooja Bhatt added, "That's what makes ALL artistes across board such courageous people. To constantly embrace uncertainty, to plod on & put your best face forward even after enduring failure. To follow your heart & hone your art no matter how average or brilliant people think you are-that takes guts!

The actress went on to compare actors to warriors. Pooja Bhatt concluded, "So here's to the artists, the makers, the entertainers, the believers. We are warriors! Our tools are our hearts, our senses. Our strength is our vulnerability, our capacity to fall & rise again. Success is temporary, failure guaranteed & we still do what we do. Not everyone's cup of tea!"