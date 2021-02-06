Pooja Batra might have been away from the screen for a while now but that hasn't deterred netizens' interest in her. Batra, who tied-the-knot with Nawab Shah last year loves sharing snippets of her life with fans. From her workout sessions, PDA with husband to party pics, Pooja keeps us all up-to-date with the happenings in her life. And her latest pictures are an absolute treasure.

Pooja recently shared a picture with Elon Musk. She captioned the image saying, "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever #elonmusk #Tbt @gshiraz @westworldhbo #premiere @hbo @teslamotors @spacex" (sic) And it wasn't just Pooja's picture that caught our attention, it is the background that's equally interesting. Pooja and Elon were seen getting clicked in what seems like a Game of Thrones set.

Many thought that Pooja's picture with Elon Musk is a recent one. But, the picture is from 2016. As per reports, the picture is from the premiere party of season 6 of Game of Thrones. Not just Elon, Pooja also got clicked with various star cast of the show including Theon Greyjoy, Lord Bealish and Cersei Lannister. Take a look.

At personal level, Pooja Batra is happily married. Pooja tied-the-knot with Nawab Shah in July, 2020. Pooja had said that the two had been in a relationship for long and their family members kept asking them when would they get married. She added that once she realised he was the man she wanted to spend rest of her life with, the two tied-the-knot. It was an Arya Samaj wedding for the two.

"We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly," she had told media.