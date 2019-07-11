It looks like Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have taken their relationship to the next level. The lovebirds have reportedly tied the knot a few days ago and the pictures shared by the duo on their respective Instagram handles prove it.

In her latest Instagram post, Pooja shared a happy picture with Nawab and called him her "Man Crush Everyday." She also shared a video in her Instagram story where she is seen doing a retro walk wearing "choora", the traditional red and gold bangles which are worn by the bride on her wedding day (especially in a Punjabi wedding) and for a certain period after.

The newly married couple are currently holidaying in Goa and enjoying a good time together. Pooja and Nawab were picture perfect while posing against the backdrop of a sunset by the beach.

On Eid, June 5, Nawab had shared a POV shot of Pooja Batra flaunting her engagement ring, supposedly from Kashmir, and had written, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared" followed by a heart-shaped emoji and a Eid mubarak wish to their fans.

This is Pooja Batra's second marriage after she got divorced from her first husband Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia after 9 years of marriage. The two had tied the knot in 2002.