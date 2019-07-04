Over the years, the industry has produced a number of talents. While some fought, struggled and survived; there were many who chose the road less travelled. Once counted amongst the most talented bunch, these actresses not only are living life at their own terms but are also quite happy. We may not get to see them on the big or small screen that often, but, we certainly haven't forgotten these gems. Let's take a look at forgotten Bollywood actresses setting Instagram on fire.

Kim Sharma: That cute nose, infectious laughter and that hot bod! Kim Sharma was one of the faces we expected to see much more on the big screen after Mohabbatein for some reason, that didn't happen much. She might have not been a part of any films recently, but the diva, was recently in news for breaking-up with actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Preeti Jhangiani: Preeti Jhangiani, another stunner from Mohabbatein, was lost somewhere after the film. All thanks to social media, we can still catch glimpses of her beautiful smile and charming personality.

Sameera Reddy: Sameera Reddy was known for raising temperature every time she came on the frame. Pregnant with her second child, Sameera looks every bit of diva even now.

Pooja Batra: Pooja Batra's career in Bollywood might have been short-lived, but, the love she received from her fans and followers wasn't. Pooja Batra was recently in news for dating Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Powerhouse-of-talent, Tanishaa, might have been away from the camera but certainly hasn't been away from the spotlight.