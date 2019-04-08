Sameera Reddy is having a moment that every woman considers the best in their lives. The actress, who is into the second trimester of her pregnancy, has been sharing quite a lot about the latest phase on Instagram.

She has been regularly posting pictures of her baby bump and now, she has shared a photo of her in a swimsuit. "Take me back to Sunday!#mondaymotivation this Monday #mood #holiday #floating #preggo #babybump #pregnancy #chill [sic]," she captioned the image.

Before sharing the picture, Sameera Reddy said that she was happy that her swimsuit fits her. "Sunday Funday ! Just happy my swimsuit still fits me #preggo #sundayfunday [sic]," she claimed.

However, the actress' decision to share pictures about her baby bump has not gone well as she was body shamed for gaining weight. "I want to ask one thing to the trollers... Where have you come from? You have come out of a mother only. Was your mom hot, when you came out? It's shameful," the actress said.

Sameera Reddy added, "Pregnancy is such a natural process. It's so beautiful. It took me time to (lose weight) with the first baby. Maybe it'll take me time with the second baby. But what's most important is to embrace yourself. And to all trolls: 'Say what you want guys, I think I have a superpower, I'm giving birth to a baby."

The actress is reportedly expecting her second child in July.

Sameera Reddy tied the knot to Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur in January 2014. They were blessed with a son named Hans, a year later.

She had begun her acting career in Bollywood with the film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. The actress became a household name in the entertainment industry after having acted in more than 32 movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada in 12 years.