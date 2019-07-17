It has barely been a few days since former Miss India Pooja Batra made her relationship with actor Nawwab Shah public. And the duo has already tied the knot. Both Pooja and Nawwab took to their respective social media handles to share the good news with pictures.

Pooja and Nawwab tied the knot on July 4 in Delhi. But, choose to remain silent for a good ten days before making it public. However, the couple did drop a couple of hints before announcing it officially.

Pooja, who is best remembered for her role in Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Virasat, chose to keep her wedding look traditional and simple. For the wedding ceremony, she wore a beautiful saree with a red dupatta and in another look, the actress opted for an elegant lehenga. With minimal make-up, Pooja decided to let her natural glow and beauty do the talking. Nawaab Shah too didn't go for any heavy sherwani and kept it simply stylish.

"Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week, Pooja said in an interview with Bombay Times.

Nawaab Shah told TOI, "One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn't want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting."