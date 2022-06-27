Senior actor Poo Ramu passed away on Monday, June 27, after suffering a heart attack. He breathed his last around 7 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Who was Poo Ramu?

A street artiste and writer, he shot to fame with 'Poo'. As it gave him the identity, he prefixed the movie title to his name. Some of his notable movies were: Kamal Haasan's Anbe Sivam, Vijay's Nanban, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Dhanush's Karnan, Mari Selvaraj-directorial Pariyerum Perumal, etc.

He also featured in films like Seenu Ramasamy's Neerparavai and Ram's Thanga Meenkal.

Several celebrities have expressed their condolence on social media sites over the death of the actor. Director Kumaran said that the deceased added life to every role that he took upon.

"#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai ! RIP sir," Kumaran tweeted.

Producer Dhananjayan Govind expressed his shock over the death. He tweeted, "Deeply shocked with the sudden demise of #Poo Ramu sir. He came into films through our film #Poo by Dir. Sasi in 2008 & since then we were in constant touch. Unable to believe he left us so soon. Rest in peace Ramu sir [sic}"