The Ponniyin Selvan (PS) team comprising the cast and crew will be in Hyderabad today (September 23) to attend the grand pre-release event of the mega-budget flick.

The cast led by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others will be attending the event, which is scheduled to be held at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad.

The pre-release event will begin at 6 pm. It is expected to be packed with performances and the team will speak about the flick, which will release on September 30. Noted celebrities from Tollywood are expected to attend the function but the names have not been revealed yet.

Where to Watch The Event Live Online?

Netizens can watch the event live online across the globe.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical fiction novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, written in Tamil. The novel was first serialised in the weekly editions of Kalki from 29 October 1950 to 16 May 1954, and released in book form of five parts in 1955. In five volumes, or about 2,210 pages, it tells the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I (947 CE – 1014 CE). Kalki visited Sri Lanka three times to gather information for it.

It is being adapted and directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced by Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, editing done by A Sreekar Prasad and production design by Thota Tharani. The film tells the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I (947 CE – 1014 CE).